F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

FFIV opened at $195.10 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $200.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $398,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,188. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.