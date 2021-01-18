Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $54,587.64 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $251.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.