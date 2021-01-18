Facebook’s (FB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $345.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $251.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $715.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.29. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock valued at $327,182,808. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

