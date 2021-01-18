Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FRFHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th.
OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $382.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.21 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $223.52 and a 52 week high of $481.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.32.
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.
