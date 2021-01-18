Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FATE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.74.

Shares of FATE traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.59. The stock had a trading volume of 49,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,870. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,242,969. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

