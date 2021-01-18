Financial Comparison: Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) versus Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Evercel and Novanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Novanta $626.10 million 7.22 $40.77 million $2.14 60.05

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Evercel.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Novanta 6.81% 16.33% 8.16%

Risk & Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evercel and Novanta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Novanta 0 3 0 0 2.00

Novanta has a consensus target price of $99.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.57%. Given Novanta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novanta is more favorable than Evercel.

Summary

Novanta beats Evercel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evercel Company Profile

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

