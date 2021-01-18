First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $17.45 on Monday. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $130.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

