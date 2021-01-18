First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $835,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,854.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $56.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

