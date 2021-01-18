First Hawaiian Bank Invests $208,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LKQ by 22,842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after buying an additional 10,105,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after acquiring an additional 552,776 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 1,059.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

