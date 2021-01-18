First Hawaiian Bank Invests $214,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in LPL Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LPL Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 6,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $118.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

