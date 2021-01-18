First Hawaiian Bank Invests $214,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $118.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $121.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

