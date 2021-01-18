First Hawaiian Bank Invests $221,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 22.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 7.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 22.1% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $56.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

