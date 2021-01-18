First Hawaiian Bank Takes $208,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 727.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

