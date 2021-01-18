First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Enbridge by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after buying an additional 7,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after buying an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after buying an additional 1,191,599 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,570,000 after buying an additional 260,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,873,000 after buying an additional 785,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.