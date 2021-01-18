FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 266,810 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 48.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 158.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 212,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $1,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Shares of FE opened at $31.67 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

