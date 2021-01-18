Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stake Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX opened at $75.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $96.73.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.