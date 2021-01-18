Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities downgraded Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$6.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of C$716.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.31. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -578.57%.

About Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.