FY2021 EPS Estimates for BeiGene, Ltd. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BeiGene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($17.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($17.08). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s FY2022 earnings at ($14.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BGNE. Maxim Group lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.04.

Shares of BGNE opened at $345.00 on Monday. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $345.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69.

In other BeiGene news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total transaction of $373,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,147,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,554 shares of company stock valued at $48,988,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

