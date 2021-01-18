Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GLPEY traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. 119,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,640. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

