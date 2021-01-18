Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after acquiring an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 475.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 342,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after acquiring an additional 282,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4,795.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after buying an additional 266,785 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $126.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

