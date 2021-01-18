Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $219.99 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.11.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

