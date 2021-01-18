Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 113.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 60.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $125.38 on Monday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

