Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 621.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.51. 1,252,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,250. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.41. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.