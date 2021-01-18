Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $212.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $222.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

