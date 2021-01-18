Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 936 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,017,000 after acquiring an additional 362,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,799,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 74,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $49.97 on Monday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,929,301 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,074. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.