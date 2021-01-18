Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,962.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.24.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $152.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day moving average of $143.55. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $165.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

