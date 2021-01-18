Genel Energy’s (GEGYF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Genel Energy stock remained flat at $$2.09 during trading hours on Friday. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.
About Genel Energy
See Also: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.