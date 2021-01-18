Genel Energy’s (GEGYF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Genel Energy stock remained flat at $$2.09 during trading hours on Friday. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

