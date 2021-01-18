Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) versus Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Head-To-Head Survey

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

This table compares Global Net Lease and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 10.07% 1.97% 0.85% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 1.80% 1.83% 0.30%

64.8% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Net Lease and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $306.21 million 4.96 $46.48 million $1.85 9.17 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 2.47 $87.86 million $2.27 5.56

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Net Lease and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 4 0 0 1.67

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential downside of 41.36%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.