Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after acquiring an additional 554,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $249.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.