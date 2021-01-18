Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

FV stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.