Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,474,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $299.41 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $312.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.