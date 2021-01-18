Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 358,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,741 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 102,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

