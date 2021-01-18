Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $34,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

IPO opened at $68.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $70.88.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.