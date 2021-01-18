Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 716 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after acquiring an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after acquiring an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $114,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $145.97 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.87. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.