Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of PTH opened at $176.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.09. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $181.24.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

