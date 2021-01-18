Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $119.27 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.95 and a 1-year high of $124.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

