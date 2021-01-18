Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires Shares of 2,599 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 221,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,230,000.

SCHX stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.64. 15,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $92.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

