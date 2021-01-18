Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys Shares of 1,791 Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTV stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.33. The company had a trading volume of 247,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,760. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average of $109.50. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.