Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 945 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $68,930,000. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,440 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Workday by 1,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 90,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 58.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,752,000 after purchasing an additional 76,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $259.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,139 shares of company stock worth $119,351,925. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

