Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases Shares of 2,910 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 406.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 292,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 140,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.72. 198,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,620. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

