Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 529.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 59,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL remained flat at $$100.13 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,090. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.27.

