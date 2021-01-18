Gordon A. Walker Buys 36,093 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $422,288.10. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $819,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPLP opened at $13.38 on Monday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $337.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330.01 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 349,540 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.