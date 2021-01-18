Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Busey were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 702.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.