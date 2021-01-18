Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $111,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $154,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $335.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.96 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

