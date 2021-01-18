Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 794 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.10 and a beta of 2.40. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $289.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

