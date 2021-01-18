Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 589,134 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.91 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

