Head to Head Contrast: Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) & Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fusion Fuel Green and Clean Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Fuels 0 1 2 0 2.67

Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.35%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than Fusion Fuel Green.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A -14.90% -1.36% Clean Energy Fuels 10.04% 6.34% 4.70%

Risk and Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Clean Energy Fuels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Clean Energy Fuels $344.07 million 5.65 $20.42 million $0.10 98.10

Clean Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Summary

Clean Energy Fuels beats Fusion Fuel Green on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations; sells and services natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment that are used in CNG and LNG stations; and provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to offer operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets. In addition, the company transports and sells CNG and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; procures and sells RNG; sells tradable credits, such as RNG and conventional natural gas as a vehicle fuel comprising Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; enables its customers to acquire and finance natural gas vehicles; and obtains federal, state and local credits, grants, and incentives. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 48,000 natural gas vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 550 natural gas fueling stations in 41 states in the United States and four provinces in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.