Head-To-Head Survey: Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Premier Financial and First Niles Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Premier Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Premier Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than First Niles Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier Financial and First Niles Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $186.04 million 5.15 $49.37 million $2.53 10.16 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Premier Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 12.93% 9.31% 1.24% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Premier Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Premier Financial beats First Niles Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, agricultural loans, construction loans, SBA/USDA loans, and letters of credit; remote deposit, cash management, merchant, government banking, lockbox, ACH and check positive pay, and wire transfer services; investment products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates through 78 branches, 12 loan offices, and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania; and insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. It accepts checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers various loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

