Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of HKMPF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

