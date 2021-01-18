Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.44.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) alerts:

HBM stock opened at C$8.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -14.34. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$9.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.44.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.